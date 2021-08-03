Four-year-old enmity behind Kumbalangi murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple, Biju and Rakhi, waited for four years to avenge the physical assault the former had suffered at the hands of a person, whose body was found in a marsh at Kumbalangi two days ago. The police on Monday unravelled the mystery behind the death of 39-year-old Lazar Antony.

The investigation team was in for a surprise when they found that Lazar, a history sheeter, was murdered by Biju for attacking him four years ago. The partly submerged body of Lazar was spotted by local residents in a marsh near Kumbalangi Kadavu area on July 31.

Lazar and his brother had assaulted Biju, the first accused in the case, and had been on the run. In the attack, Biju sustained a fracture on his hand. Following the quarrel, the duo, who was once friends, became rivals. “On July 9 night, Selvan, one of the fellow accused, asked Lazar to come over to Biju’s house promising to settle the issue between the two. They consumed liquor. Biju then murdered Lazar who was in an inebriated state,” said an officer.

The Palluruthy police registered a case following a complaint filed by Lazar’s relatives the same night and an investigation was on. Biju committed the murder in a brutal manner. Biju beat up Lazar several times, then hit his head on the wall and kicked him several times on the chest. The body was then buried near a paddy field in a pit near Biju’s house.

It was Biju’s wife Rakhi, aka Malu, 22, who helped the accused assault Lazar and bury the body, said police. Selvan, 53, son of Gopalan of Puthankari house at Kumbalangi, and Rakhi were arrested from Kumbalangi. Biju and another accused will be arrested soon, the police added.

Earlier, the police had suspected it was a murder following a gang war as the deceased was allegedly involved in several criminal cases including drug peddling.