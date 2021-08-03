Insights on women’s life and freedom

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Who is society to decide on the dreams and aspirations of a married woman? Asks young writer Sreelekshmi L B through her debut novel, Bhadrayude Neethisaram. The Malayalam fiction penned by the techie-turned author based in Thiruvananthapuram was published by Booksthakam and was released by veteran novelist and short story writer Benyamin. The fiction is the self-realisation of the central character, Bhadra, who in the story unwinds the deep-rooted patriarchy that was instilled within her since childhood, and realises how women are equal to men in society.

According to the author, the book highlights her viewsabout the societal pressures a woman faces even after marriage. “There are still certain rules enforced upon women on how to sit, how to laugh. Even our walks are scrutinised. In my younger days, I found these facts noteworthy. Also, the concerns of what society would think if a woman gets a divorce, or chooses to remarry have created pressure among the women. All such concerns revolve around women.The extramarital relationships of male gods in the Puranas are never questioned, but all restrictions are imposed on women in our society even though we have reached the 21st century,” explains Sreelekshmi about the core of her book Speaking about the origin of her book which focuses on the right of women to decide her life, Sreelekshmi says, it was an output of recent lockdown.

“I used to write short stories and post them on my Facebook page. So, when I was secluded in my house during the lockdown, I decided to try my hand at the novel. I was always concerned about social topics that surround women thus, I weaved the novel on this thread,” says Sreelekshmi, who is one of the finalists in the Mrs India beauty pageant to be held in October.

The budding author is elated about the feedback she is receiving for her debut novel, especially from women. “Many have directly conveyed to me that certain portions in the book were relatable and have felt addressing them during their early days of marriage,”adds the writer who is planning to release her next book on depression.