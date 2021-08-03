Kalam’s life a model for humanity: Guv Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam’s life is a model for humanity, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. He was inaugurating ‘Kalam Smrithi’ organised by Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation on the occasion of the late President’s death anniversary.

“Students should take a leaf out of his life and try to imbibe virtues like simplicity, high thought process and diligence that the former President practised,” said the governor. At the function, Dr G Madhavan, former chairman of ISRO and chairman of Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation shared his memories about the time he worked with the former president. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudde delivered the main speech. Indira Rajan, CEO of the foundation, presented welcome speech.

Students who won the Akshar Jyothi ideate competition presented their works at the fuction. Suchitra Shaijinth, director of the foundation, says around 3,500 students and experts took part in the online function. The Kochi-based foundation was founded by the former President in 2011.