STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Take a trip to the mini Eden 

Using recyclable materials, coconut climber Chandran Vilakkathara has set up a green zone in his house

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Looking at greenery will calm your mind, says Thrissur native Chandran Vilakkathara, who has turned the front yard of his house into a green zone. Filled with many varieties of turtle vine plants and easy-to-grow vines, the coconut climber has converted about one cent of land on his house premises in Amballur village into a mini Eden. In these times of global warming and the raging pandemic, Chandran says green spaces are a necessity to boost oxygen levels and soothe our minds. He created the turtle vine garden five years ago when he got fascinated by a creeper at a house where he went to pluck coconuts. Now, after he unleashed his creativity, the garden is a sight to behold with artfully created sculptures and pots. 

The nature lover used any recyclable waste materials he could get his hands on to create his mini Eden . Plastic containers, aluminium utensils, broken glasses, ceramic jars, tyres, repurposed wood pieces, broken tree trunks and PVC pipes — all collected from houses where he went to pluck coconuts. “With the permission of house owners, I collected these scraps and altered them. I gave these remodelled structures an attractive design and structure. I wanted to convey that we can reduce waste if we use our creativity to turn them into something eco-friendly,” says Chandran. He filled these containers with mud and planted the succulents on them.

Structured beauty
His garden is not haphazard with creepers and plants. A lot of thought and planning has gone into landscaping this green zone. Worn-out plastic buckets hanging from a pulley are filled with green turtle vines, an old traditional stone grinder is painted white and is affixed with a tyre where a turtle vine bed has been made. The landscaping using torn and partially worn-out objects inspire the spectators to recycle.

The plants Chandran has chosen do not require much compost and he was never in need of insecticides or pesticides for protecting them. “While planting, I mix the soil with some cow dung powder, coco peat and a handful of bone meal powder. Turtle vines require less water, and are easy to maintain too,” he says. “I spent the evenings in my garden.

My wife Asha takes care of it in the morning when I am away. These plants are more like our children. For us, it is a space to kill our boredom and loneliness. I feel relaxed when I stroll inside my turtle vine garden,” he adds. Before the lockdown hit, Chandran’s garden was often filled with visitors from his neighbourhood. For their convenience, he has created little pathways with soft gravels through his garden.

NATURAL AC

Come hot summer, the place is a cool zone, elaborates Chandran. “A cool breeze always flows through the place keeping the sweltering heat at bay. The sight of green vines helped us during lockdown  when we were stuck inside the house for months. I utilised the period to give the garden a makeover and plant more vines in my courtyard. I collected empty beer bottles from the roadside and fields and hanged them using leftover plastic threads at my home. I plan to put money plants in them and when they grow it will look like a green curtain,” Chandran adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp