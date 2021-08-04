STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Age is just a number

Celebrity make-up artist Abilash Chicku wants to reiterate that growing old shouldn’t stop one from feeling beautiful 

Published: 04th August 2021 06:52 AM

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Abhilash Chicku, known for his bridal makeovers, has come up with a new campaign named Dream Bridal Make-up, where women in their 40’s and 50’s can get a free bridal makeover photoshoot with him. The project recently featured four older women who shimmered in bridal attire. 

The campaign has been receiving inspiring feedback from the public says Abhilash. According to him, it was a move to express gratitude towards older women who have played a vital role in the upbringing of their families and children. “I used to receive numerous requests from women of all age groups about bridal make-over sessions. But mothers are the iron women who hold our society together, and they barely get time to take care of themselves or give themselves makeovers. So, I tried to reflect the beauty in them by dressing them up as brides again in their late 40’s and 50’s. The campaign means to stay that age cannot stop you from being the most beautiful person you are,” says Abhilash who teamed up with professional photographer Ameen Sabil.

“When I selected them, many of them were hesitant thinking that their body and wrinkles on their faces would be a problem. But when they saw themselves in the mirror, most of them were surprised to see the change in them. All four were housewives, so they were not familiar with camera angles 
or how to pose. But once Ameen and I guided them, they all became professional models,” he quips.
Kolenchery native Annie was thrilled to be a charming Hindu bride once again.“I got married when I was 21. After 30 years, I feel happy featuring myself in a Hindu bridal look,” says Annie. Abhilash has plans to come up with a makeover project for plus-sized and women in their 60s. 
Instagram:  @abilashchickumakeupartist

