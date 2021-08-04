CBSE Class 10 results: Schools put up good show

KOCHI: After several tense days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 results on Tuesday. As was the case with Class 12 results, Trivandrum has emerged as the top-performer in the country with a pass percentage of 99.99. All CBSE schools in the district have showcased a stellar performance with cent per cent success.
High achievers with 100% pass
Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad 183 36
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara 201 39
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar 158 32
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor 160 24
Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad 156 23
Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara 79 29
Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvamkulam 113 20
Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor 111 12
Campion School, Edappally 166 24
Chinmaya VIdyalaya, Vaduthala 152 32
Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad 202 33
Delta Study, Fort Kochi 81 -
Greets Public School, Kaloor 60 16
Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor 115 11
Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala 55 3
Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor 52 17
Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery 159 37
SBOA Public School, S Chittoor 144 5
Toc H Public School, Vyttila 161 24