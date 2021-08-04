CBSE Class 10 results: Schools put up good show

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After several tense days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 results on Tuesday. As was the case with Class 12 results, Trivandrum has emerged as the top-performer in the country with a pass percentage of 99.99. All CBSE schools in the district have showcased a stellar performance with cent per cent success.

High achievers with 100% pass

Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad 183 36

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara 201 39

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar 158 32

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor 160 24

Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad 156 23

Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara 79 29

Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvamkulam 113 20

Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor 111 12

Campion School, Edappally 166 24

Chinmaya VIdyalaya, Vaduthala 152 32

Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad 202 33

Delta Study, Fort Kochi 81 -

Greets Public School, Kaloor 60 16

Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor 115 11

Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala 55 3

Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor 52 17

Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery 159 37

SBOA Public School, S Chittoor 144 5

Toc H Public School, Vyttila 161 24

