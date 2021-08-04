STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE Class 10 results: Schools put up good show

After several tense days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 results on Tuesday.

Students of Greets Public School celebrate their Class 10 results

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After several tense days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 results on Tuesday. As was the case with Class 12 results, Trivandrum has emerged as the top-performer in the country with a pass percentage of 99.99. All CBSE schools in the district have showcased a stellar performance with cent per cent success.

High achievers with 100% pass
 Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad    183    36
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara    201    39
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar    158    32
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor    160    24
Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad    156    23
Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara    79    29
Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvamkulam    113    20
Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor    111    12
Campion School, Edappally    166    24
Chinmaya VIdyalaya, Vaduthala    152    32
Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad    202    33
Delta Study, Fort Kochi        81    - 
Greets Public School, Kaloor    60    16
Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor    115    11
Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala    55    3
Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor    52    17
Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery    159    37
SBOA Public School, S Chittoor    144    5
Toc H Public School, Vyttila    161    24
 

