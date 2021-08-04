Cochin duty free to introduce pre-ordering for international passengers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to strengthen the growth potential of the retail duty free business, CIAL Duty Free and Retail Services Ltd (CDRSL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), announced a slew of measures including the incorporation of pre-ordering facility for international passengers.

A meeting of the board of directors of CDRSL held on Tuesday identified multiple revenue streams for ensuring a sustainable revenue growth. CDRSL is working on a plan to integrate the pre-ordering facility with the existing Cochin Duty Free portal, so passengers who are planning to travel to Kochi can reserve a duty-free item displayed in the portal. The item will be delivered on arrival and billing will take place at the CDF shop complying with all customs procedures.