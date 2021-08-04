STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid vaccine jabs for migrant workers: Ernakulam leads in Kerala

The department had collected data of nearly 80% of guest workers.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is leading in the state in vaccinating migrant labourers, thanks to the special campaign titled ‘Guest Vax’.  According to district labour officer P M Firoz, to date, 10,916 migrant labourers have received jabs in the district. Palakkad is at second place after vaccinating 3,200 workers.
Considering their living conditions, the migrant labourers were included in the vaccination priority list. The district administration along with the health department carried out a special drive by conducting 46 vaccination camps concentrating the migrant populated areas. 

“Since the employers were well aware of the importance of vaccination, we did not face many problems in bringing the guest workers to camps this time. Most of them came on their own or through their employers. The local bodies are also doing their part by bringing them to the camps,” the officer said.

The department had collected data of nearly 80% of guest workers. This helped in the vaccination drive.
Foroz had earlier said considering the availability of vaccines, guest workers would be provided with free vaccination. Among them, those who have registered in the COWIN portal will get priority. 

FEAR OF VACCINE
Firoz said there was fake news spreading among the labourers from Bihar that vaccination might lead to severe illness, death or infertility. “This was alleviated mainly through camp visits by the officers from the labour department. Officers had been regularly visiting the camps to create awareness. Several NGO’s had also helped in spreading the word,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers COVID vaccine COVID 19 Ernakulam
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp