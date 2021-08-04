Covid vaccine jabs for migrant workers: Ernakulam leads in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is leading in the state in vaccinating migrant labourers, thanks to the special campaign titled ‘Guest Vax’. According to district labour officer P M Firoz, to date, 10,916 migrant labourers have received jabs in the district. Palakkad is at second place after vaccinating 3,200 workers.

Considering their living conditions, the migrant labourers were included in the vaccination priority list. The district administration along with the health department carried out a special drive by conducting 46 vaccination camps concentrating the migrant populated areas.

“Since the employers were well aware of the importance of vaccination, we did not face many problems in bringing the guest workers to camps this time. Most of them came on their own or through their employers. The local bodies are also doing their part by bringing them to the camps,” the officer said.

The department had collected data of nearly 80% of guest workers. This helped in the vaccination drive.

Foroz had earlier said considering the availability of vaccines, guest workers would be provided with free vaccination. Among them, those who have registered in the COWIN portal will get priority.

FEAR OF VACCINE

Firoz said there was fake news spreading among the labourers from Bihar that vaccination might lead to severe illness, death or infertility. “This was alleviated mainly through camp visits by the officers from the labour department. Officers had been regularly visiting the camps to create awareness. Several NGO’s had also helped in spreading the word,” he said.

