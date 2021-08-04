Kid’s superhero makeover

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic lifestyle hasn’t been easy on any of us, especially children. Being cooped up inside their homes even take the lustre out of celebrations. With another Onam around the corner, Kochi-based couple Sunayna Abid and Abid Millath have brought out a quirky-cute collection to lighten up your little one’s spirits — traditional wears blended with your kids’ favourite cartoon characters.

The duo, through their Instagram page ‘urbanthampuran’ has introduced the unisex dhoti collection. Little Spiderman in a diaper fleeing on his web, toddler Thor smashing things with his hammer and a baby Iron Man sipping his milk bottle are just a few of the adorable additions in the dhoti collection. The dhotis, which can be worn by children between one and 15 years, are easily manageable with Velcro fitting. Abid, an advocate by profession was quite bored by the same kasavu mundu he has been shopping for decades.

Though women’s wear gets better prints and modifications, for men, the designs have almost always been plain. “My wife Sunayna, who is a home baker, joined me in conceptualising the printed dhotis for kids. Since kids love superheroes and cartoons, I thought of making them a part of my collection,” he says.

The kid superheroes were designed by digital artist Sreejith. “My idea was to enhance the Malayali element — the Peppa pig family was dressed up in traditional clothes, little hulk in mundu, his legs folded and eating sadya, little Superman wearing a single gold earing to represent the punk Malayali and whatnot,” quips Abid.

Urbanthampuran also features customised dhotis with prints of sports stars. You can even get customised prints of your friends and family members. “The pandemic has dampened the spirit of Onam. The kids really miss the outdoors. Having their favourite cartoon characters on the traditional attire is going to help them reconnect to their Malayali routes in a fun away,” he says.

“Being a parent of a toddler, it is easy for me to understand what kids like. We plan to soon come up with printed skirts for girls from one to 15 years old in kasav cotton fabric,” says Abid.

Check them on @urbanthampuran