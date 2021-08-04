STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kid’s superhero makeover

The Kochi-based couple has brought out an Onam collection that features little superheroes on traditional kasavu mundu 

Published: 04th August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic lifestyle hasn’t been easy on any of us, especially children. Being cooped up inside their homes even take the lustre out of celebrations. With another Onam around the corner, Kochi-based couple Sunayna Abid and Abid Millath have brought out a quirky-cute collection to lighten up your little one’s spirits — traditional wears blended with your kids’ favourite cartoon characters. 

The duo, through their Instagram page ‘urbanthampuran’ has introduced the unisex dhoti collection. Little Spiderman in a diaper fleeing on his web, toddler Thor smashing things with his hammer and a baby Iron Man sipping his milk bottle are just a few of the adorable additions in the dhoti collection. The dhotis, which can be worn by children between one and 15 years, are easily manageable with Velcro fitting. Abid, an advocate by profession was quite bored by the same kasavu mundu he has been shopping for decades.

Though women’s wear gets better prints and modifications, for men, the designs have almost always been plain. “My wife Sunayna, who is a home baker, joined me in conceptualising the printed dhotis for kids. Since kids love superheroes and cartoons, I thought of making them a part of my collection,” he says. 

The kid superheroes were designed by digital artist Sreejith. “My idea was to enhance the Malayali element — the Peppa pig family was dressed up in traditional clothes, little hulk in mundu, his legs folded and eating sadya, little Superman wearing a single gold earing to represent the punk Malayali and whatnot,” quips Abid.

Urbanthampuran also features customised dhotis with prints of sports stars. You can even get customised prints of your friends and family members. “The pandemic has dampened the spirit of Onam. The kids really miss the outdoors. Having their favourite cartoon characters on the traditional attire is going to help them reconnect to their Malayali routes in a fun away,”  he says.

“Being a parent of a toddler, it is easy for me to understand what kids like. We plan to soon come up with printed skirts for girls from one to 15 years old in kasav cotton fabric,” says Abid.
Check them on @urbanthampuran

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp