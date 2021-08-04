STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police use Covid protocol as trap to lure fraudster to station, arrest him

Accused had been operating fake overseas recruitment agency in city to dupe job aspirants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was after dramatically laying a trap in the guise of implementing Covid protocol restrictions that the city police team could finally lay their hands on a fraudster, who had been operating an alleged fraud agency called ‘Brillinato’ in the city to dupe job aspirants during the pandemic period. 

Brillinato agency office, which was
raided by the police on Tuesday
| EXPRESS

A police team led by Central Assistant Commissioner K Lalji and Circle Inspector S Vijayashankar had started monitoring the activities of the agency — which has been carrying out extensive social media campaigns on job opportunities in the UK and European countries for nurses — based on the input provided by the city police commissioner. However, the team couldn’t zero in on the main accused Thajudeen alias Dileep, 49, as he was constantly out of station. Hence, the police feared an information leak could result in the accused fleeing the state. 

The probe team also suspected that a direct approach seeking details about the activities of the agency would arouse doubts in the minds of the staff and the owner, and therefore decided to use Covid as a cover to get to the owner. “When we verified the mobile numbers used by the accused, we found they were all taken in the name of different persons. This confirmed he was a fraudster. Given a chance, he would have slipped through our fingers,” said Circle Inspector S Vijayashankar. 

Finally, when the locality where the agency was situated was classified under ‘C’ category as per Covid guidelines, a police team went to the agency and issued a notice imposing a fine for violating Covid norms, and directed the owner of the agency to come to the Central Station in person to pay the penalty and get permission to reopen the agency. An official also rang up Thajudeen to convey the matter. Though he told the team he was out of station and his manager would visit the station to do the needful, the official insisted that the owner come in person. 

Meanwhile, the cyber team tracking his mobile tower location found that he used to travel regularly between Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram. “A few days later, when we checked the tower location, we saw that he was approaching Ernakulam. We waited and he finally walked into the police station to pay the fine. We took him in custody, collected all details and conducted a raid,” said a police officer.

AGENCY DUPED MORE THAN 100 CANDIDATES 
Kochi: The investigation has found that the fake overseas recruitment agency ‘Brillinato’, which was raided by the police on Tuesday, has duped more than 100 candidates by promising them jobs as Covid volunteers in health institutions in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The agency office at Warriam Road, was exclusively set up to dupe job aspirants. It had started operations only nine months ago. It was also found that Thajudeen, the agency owner who has now been arrested, had collected lakhs of rupees from the job aspirants. “We are verifying account details to ascertain the exact amount collected from each candidate,” said Vijayashankar.

