Three held for reselling liquor brought to excise godown

Kalady police on Tuesday arrested three persons for the illegal sale of Indian-made foreign liquor which was being transported from Goa to the Excise godowns.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A dispute over the price of liquor being transported for the examination of excise department prior to its sale in the state helped the police to bust a gang involved in the illegal sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). With the arrest of three youths who allegedly sold 16 bottles of IMFL brought from a distillery at Goa to Kollam and Tripunithura godowns of the Excise department, the police suspects involvement of a big racket behind the incident.

“The liquor distribution firm and the Excise department are only aware of the transportation and the reselling in between the transportation and checking. This is only a tip of the iceberg as the gang would have sold big quantities earlier,” said a police officer. Rural SP K Karthick said a detailed probe into the incident is on.

Kalady police on Tuesday arrested three persons for the illegal sale of Indian-made foreign liquor which was being transported from Goa to the Excise godowns. Abdul Rafeeq, 31, of Alathur, Afzal, 32, of Ponnani Mannammukku, and Jikku Joy, 29, of Koodalapad, were arrested from Mattoor near Kalady around 3.30am, following a tip-off received by the Rural SP. Jikku Joy sold 16 bottles of rum, which was being transported from the distillery in Margoa to the Excise godowns in Tripunithura and Kollam. Afzal and Jikku are acquaintances while working abroad earlier. Based on this, the liquor was delivered to Mattoor. 

Following a deal struck between the duo, the liquor was delivered to Mattoor. However, there was a dispute between Jikku and the customers regarding the price. Later, a few of them alerted the police about the illegal business and police arrested the three-member gang.

