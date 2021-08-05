STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caking up wonders

Shazneen Ali, a Kochi-based baker, has been grabbing the spotlight with her innovative cake concepts

Published: 05th August 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By  Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: “I want my cake to be an experience. The taste should linger in anyone’s mouth,” says Shazneen Ali. With more than a decade of experience in baking, the Kochi-based entrepreneur’s cakes are unique pieces of art that would lure all eyes to her creations. For her brand ‘Indulgence,’ Shazneen pours in the best ingredients to make intricately designed delicacies that can heighten your mood any time of the day. 
She attended short-term classes to take her baking skills up a notch. Specialising in wedding cakes, the 36-year old has also been making large showstopper ‘s - as big as nine feet. “I put in a lot of effort to make my cakes tasty. I have around 20 flavours, and eight of them are chocolate-based, some are apple crumble flavoured, salted caramel, vanilla and so long. I also have a few fruit flavours, and coffee, including mocha and opera,” she said.

Shazneen also plays around with a combination of fillings. “In each layer, there would be a surprise element- something crunchy or a soft melting texture. I do it to make the cake more enticing. My best seller is chocolate with Belgium ganache, dulce buttercream and hazelnut crunch,” adds Shazneen. She uses stencils to get the designs right, and each one is different from the last. 

Gravity-defying cakes, saree, bag and barrel cakes also form her niche. With the recent Rolex watch cake, Shazneen has undoubtedly set the bar high. “It was done for Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday. I infused the clock mechanism to the detachable top to make the watch tick. The handcrafted chocolate cake had chocolate ganache, dulce buttercream, and hazelnut feuilletine as filling,” says Shazneen.She plans her colour palette based on the theme for her cakes. She also bakes cheesecakes, macarons, brownies, cakesickles, and cookies.
Instagram: @indulgencebyshazneenali

