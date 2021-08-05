Familiar flavours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreedevi Mohan, a Bengaluru-based landscape architect who hails from Thrissur, began her acquaintance with food quite young. When she was 10, her mother would give her baking exercises.



“She would do that to keep me engaged. Both my mother and grandmother were bakers, and for the most part of my life, I used to think that all mothers did that, and that cooking was not a big deal at all,” she quips, over the phone from Bengaluru.

And so, for her, until a couple of years ago when she moved to Bengaluru, food was just a hobby. “In college, I pretty much only made daal chaaval once in a blue moon. While I was working in Ahmedabad, I would barely even get Sundays off. And for architects, with the drawings and planning we have to do at work, it is quite hard to find time to indulge in anything at all,” she says.

Eating whatever the dabbawala brought for her for almost three-and-a-half years got tiring and she would look forward to Sundays when she could cook for herself. “But once I reached Bengaluru, I found myself inclined to experimentation - much like my mother and grandmother - and started trying out recipes of any dish I find tempting or enticing,” she says.

When the experimentations grew further than what she and her roommate along can manage to savour, she started sending them to her friends and colleagues. It was sometime around last year that she started devising a business around it. “I used to do business at the flea markets they organised around my flat. But with Covid, when they went online, I started working with them because their model would take care of my logistics,” she says.

Simultaneously, she also started taking orders on Instagram. Her Instagram profile is something of a tribute to world cuisine - kimbaps, Challah, Bagels, slow-cooked lamb birria tacos, biriyani and what not! When asked what is her favourite palate, she says, “Basically anything that tastes good. I can eat and try out anything under the sun as long as it tastes good.”

Last year, when she started missing homefood is when Sreedevi really started venturing into Malayali cuisine. “Until then, it was just something mom makes at home. Last year, I made my first batch of sambar and fish curry,” she quips. Sreedevi has now restarted her online food venture.

Grandmom’s chicken biriyani!

This one is a flavour Sreedevi grew up eating, and she would love for you to try it!

For Chicken (to marinate and cook)

Chicken with bone - ½ kg

Ginger paste - 1 tbsp

Garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Green chillies - 3-5Nos slit

Coconut grated - 4-6tbsp

Cashew - 4-6tbsp

Curd - ¼ cup

Lemon juice - 1-2tsp

Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped

Mint leaves - ½ cup chopped

Onion - 1 big onion chopped

Chilli powder - ½ tsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Coriander powder - ½ tsp

Salt -To taste

Make a paste with the grated coconut and cashews with a little water.

Marinate the chicken with this paste and the rest of the ingredients. Keep it aside for 30-60mins.

After an hour or so, cook the chicken in a thick bottom vessel on a slow to medium fire until the chicken is cooked and tender.

For rice

Jeeraka sala rice - 1 cup

Hot water - 2 cups

Cloves - 6nos

Cinnamon - 4 small 1” pieces

Cardamom - 4 nos

Bay leaf - 1

Ghee - 4-6 tbsp

Salt -to taste

Wash and soak rice for 20-30mins and keep aside.

In a thick bottom vessel, add the ghee.

Once it has melted around the vessel, add all the whole spices. Saute for a minute or two, until the spices have bloomed in the ghee. Then drain the soaked rice and add to this and toast it well in the ghee and spices.

Once all the rice grains have been coated in the ghee add 2 cups of hot water and close the lid and cook the rice.

For layering

Fried onions - 1 cup

Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped

Mint leaves - ½ cup chopped

Milk - 2-3 tbsp

Saffron - 1 small pinch

In a thick bottom large vessel with a lid, first, add a layer of the cooked rice.

Then add the cooked chicken.

Make sure to spread it all around.

Add the remaining rice for the next layer.

Add the coriander and mint leaves and fried onions on top. Steep the saffron into the warm milk.

Pour this mixture on top of the leaves. Close the lid and bake this in an oven at 160C for 10-15mins.

If there is no oven you can do this on a very small flame on the gas. You could even layer the biriyani in a rice cooker and keep it in the rice cooker for 10mins.

You are looking for steam to move through chicken and go into the rice. Serve with raita, boiled eggs and pappadom.

Instagram: @sreedevimohan