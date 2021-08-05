STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Familiar flavours

A landscape architect by profession, Sreedevi’s love for good food caught up with her over the years and has now culminated as an online food venture

Published: 05th August 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreedevi Mohan, a Bengaluru-based landscape architect who hails from Thrissur, began her acquaintance with food quite young. When she was 10, her mother would give her baking exercises.

“She would do that to keep me engaged. Both my mother and grandmother were bakers, and for the most part of my life, I used to think that all mothers did that, and that cooking was not a big deal at all,” she quips, over the phone from Bengaluru.

And so, for her, until a couple of years ago when she moved to Bengaluru, food was just a hobby. “In college, I pretty much only made daal chaaval once in a blue moon. While I was working in Ahmedabad, I would barely even get Sundays off. And for architects, with the drawings and planning we have to do at work, it is quite hard to find time to indulge in anything at all,” she says.

Eating whatever the dabbawala brought for her for almost three-and-a-half years got tiring and she would look forward to Sundays when she could cook for herself. “But once I reached Bengaluru, I found myself inclined to experimentation - much like my mother and grandmother - and started trying out recipes of any dish I find tempting or enticing,” she says.

When the experimentations grew further than what she and her roommate along can manage to savour, she started sending them to her friends and colleagues. It was sometime around last year that she started devising a business around it. “I used to do business at the flea markets they organised around my flat. But with Covid, when they went online, I started working with them because their model would take care of my logistics,” she says. 

Simultaneously, she also started taking orders on Instagram. Her Instagram profile is something of a tribute to world cuisine - kimbaps, Challah, Bagels, slow-cooked lamb birria tacos, biriyani and what not! When asked what is her favourite palate, she says, “Basically anything that tastes good. I can eat and try out anything under the sun as long as it tastes good.”

Last year, when she started missing homefood is when Sreedevi really started venturing into Malayali cuisine. “Until then, it was just something mom makes at home. Last year, I made my first batch of sambar and fish curry,” she quips. Sreedevi has now restarted her online food venture.

Grandmom’s chicken biriyani!

This one is a flavour Sreedevi grew up eating, and she would love for you to try it!
For Chicken (to marinate and cook)
Chicken with bone - ½ kg
Ginger paste - 1 tbsp
Garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Green chillies - 3-5Nos slit
Coconut grated - 4-6tbsp
Cashew - 4-6tbsp
Curd - ¼ cup
Lemon juice - 1-2tsp
Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped
Mint leaves - ½ cup chopped
Onion - 1 big onion chopped
Chilli powder - ½ tsp
Garam masala - ½ tsp
Coriander powder - ½ tsp
Salt -To taste
Make a paste with the grated coconut and cashews with a little water. 
Marinate the chicken with this paste and the rest of the ingredients. Keep it aside for 30-60mins. 
After an hour or so, cook the chicken in a thick bottom vessel on a slow to medium fire until the chicken is cooked and tender.
For rice
Jeeraka sala rice - 1 cup
Hot water - 2 cups
Cloves - 6nos
Cinnamon - 4 small 1” pieces
Cardamom - 4 nos
Bay leaf - 1
Ghee - 4-6 tbsp
Salt -to taste
Wash and soak rice for 20-30mins and keep aside.
In a thick bottom vessel, add the ghee.
Once it has melted around the vessel, add all the whole spices. Saute for a minute or two, until the spices have bloomed in the ghee. Then drain the soaked rice and add to this and toast it well in the ghee and spices. 
Once all the rice grains have been coated in the ghee add 2 cups of hot water and close the lid and cook the rice.
For layering
Fried onions - 1 cup
Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped
Mint leaves - ½ cup chopped
Milk - 2-3 tbsp
Saffron - 1 small pinch
In a thick bottom large vessel with a lid, first, add a layer of the cooked rice. 
Then add the cooked chicken. 
Make sure to spread it all around. 
Add the remaining rice for the next layer. 
Add the coriander and mint leaves and fried onions on top. Steep the saffron into the warm milk. 
Pour this mixture on top of the leaves. Close the lid and bake this in an oven at 160C for 10-15mins. 
If there is no oven you can do this on a very small flame on the gas. You could even layer the biriyani in a rice cooker and keep it in the rice cooker for 10mins. 
You are looking for steam to move through chicken and go into the rice. Serve with raita, boiled eggs and pappadom.

Instagram: @sreedevimohan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp