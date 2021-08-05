Medical college doctor booked for assaulting nurses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A case was registered against a doctor attached to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, on the complaint of two nurses alleging physical assault and a bid to defame them. As per the petition, the doctor attached to the Department of Medicine beat up the nurses when they didn’t give an official file he sought.

According to the police, the incident occurred two months ago and the MCH authorities had constituted a two-member commission to conduct a probe. The panel later submitted that the allegations levelled were baseless, following which the nurses lodged a police complaint.