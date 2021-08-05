Police on high alert following reports on TN robbery gang

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As reports of robbery attempts by a Tamil Nadu-based Kuruva gang emerge from the border region in Walayar, the police have put the city on high alert and beefed up security measures. The move to strengthen the vigil comes a few days after two women, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the Cheranalloor police amid a pickpocketing attempt on board a private bus. The duo also attacked a passenger when he questioned them.

Though the police are yet to confirm the presence of the Kuruva gang in the city, the movement of migrant workers, especially from Tamil Nadu, is closely being monitored. As per the report, the gang usually spends the day engaged in small jobs and carried out robberies at night after monitoring the surroundings.

“We have intensified night patrolling in the city. The number of officers deployed on night duty has also increased. We are closely monitoring live CCTV footages to detect movements at night. We are also conducting regular inspections in the areas under metro pillars, underbridges and other areas, where a large number of migrants are settled,” said District Police Chief Ch Nagaraju.

“We were able to nab the two Tamil women based on information from our sources, who got suspicious after seeing the luxury bags they were carrying. However, since the women did not have any ID card on them, it is difficult to trace their identity. They are engaging in these petty robberies with the support of their men. At present, everything is under control and we are taking all precautions. People need not worry,” Nagaraju added.

K Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, told TNIE robbery gangs from Tamil Nadu usually visit the state during the monsoon season. “Ever since the onset of monsoon, we have been conducting inspections at hotels and other areas in the city. As there are restrictions on entry to the state, the number of people from other states this year is less. However, we are still on alert as there are chances of the Kuruva gang entering the city,” he said.