Youths lock up security guard, steal two high-end bikes from showroom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Theft of motorcycles continues to be a headache for Ernakulam Rural police even amid pandemic troubles. In the latest incident, two youths allegedly broke into a high-end showroom at Aluva and decamped with two motorcycles costing around Rs 2 lakh each.

The youths, reportedly specialised in stealing KTM bikes, took a room on rent in a lodge at Kalamassery on Tuesday to operate the theft at the showroom in Muttom on NH 66. On Wednesday morning, they stole the motorcycles after threatening the security guard, a West Bengal native, at knifepoint and locking him up in a room.

The Aluva East police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects. They also took the security guard to Kalamassery and robbed him of Rs 1,500, as he stated to the police. The CCTV footage collected from the showroom showed two tall men taking a security guard to another room and threatening him. The duo withdrew money from the guard’s account using his debit card from an ATM counter, the police said. Fingerprint experts examined the site.

The two stolen motorcycles were brought to the showroom for service. The police said there were some contradictions in the statement of the security guard and he would be questioned again given the suspicion that he is part of the gang. “It is very clear that the duo received assistance from the local people. They took a room at a lodge in Kalamassery a day ahead of the operation to prepare a detailed plan,” an officer said. The police collected statements from the lodge employees on Wednesday, receiving vital clues regarding the youths.

Meanwhile, sources said the youths behind the theft are Kozhikode natives and that a police team from Aluva have traced the duo. The arrest will be made soon, a source said. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick said a special investigation team has been constituted to carry out the probe. “An inquiry is under way to nab the gang,” he added.