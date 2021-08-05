STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Youths lock up security guard, steal two high-end bikes from showroom

Accused duo also allegedly robbed guard of C1,500; Aluva East police launch manhunt

Published: 05th August 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Theft of motorcycles continues to be a headache for Ernakulam Rural police even amid pandemic troubles. In the latest incident, two youths allegedly broke into a high-end showroom at Aluva and decamped with two motorcycles costing around Rs 2 lakh each.

The youths, reportedly specialised in stealing KTM bikes, took a room on rent in a lodge at Kalamassery on Tuesday to operate the theft at the showroom in Muttom on NH 66. On Wednesday morning, they stole the motorcycles after threatening the security guard, a West Bengal native, at knifepoint and locking him up in a room.

The Aluva East police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects. They also took the security guard to Kalamassery and robbed him of Rs 1,500, as he stated to the police. The CCTV footage collected from the showroom showed two tall men taking a security guard to another room and threatening him. The duo withdrew money from the guard’s account using his debit card from an ATM counter, the police said. Fingerprint experts examined the site.

The two stolen motorcycles were brought to the showroom for service. The police said there were some contradictions in the statement of the security guard and he would be questioned again given the suspicion that he is part of the gang. “It is very clear that the duo received assistance from the local people. They took a room at a lodge in Kalamassery a day ahead of the operation to prepare a detailed plan,” an officer said. The police collected statements from the lodge employees on Wednesday, receiving vital clues regarding the youths.

Meanwhile, sources said the youths behind the theft are Kozhikode natives and that a police team from Aluva have traced the duo. The arrest will be made soon, a source said. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick said a special investigation team has been constituted to carry out the probe. “An inquiry is under way to nab the gang,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp