Artist held for taking lewd videos of girls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A folklore artist was arrested on charges of taking lewd pictures of girls, who come to repair bicycles or fill air, at a repair shop in Kalady. The arrested is Rathesh Chandran, 40, of Pathikkakudi. He is part of a folklore artist group called Naattupolima. Police said he was charged with various Sections of Pocso Act. For the last couple of months, Ratheesh was working in the repair shop where girls in the locality used to come for repairing their bicycles and to fill air.

The incident came to light when two girls came to the shop. One of the girls noticed that the accused was placing his mobile phone in a particular position to capture lewd videos of the girl who was pumping the air. The girl grew suspicious and tried to take the mobile phone from his possession but he resisted. On checking his mobile phone, locals found several videos of girls taken in a similar manner.