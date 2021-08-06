Bike thief arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth who was involved in a bike theft case at Perumbavoor. The arrested was identified as Ananthu, of Thodaparambu, in Ernakulam district. The accused allegedly stole a bike parked outside Perumbavoor bus stand on July 30. Following an investigation, the accused was identified and arrested. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.