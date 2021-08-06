Bike thief arrested

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth who was involved in a bike theft case at Perumbavoor. The arrested was identified as Ananthu, of Thodaparambu, in Ernakulam district. The accused allegedly stole a bike parked outside Perumbavoor bus stand on July 30. Following an investigation, the accused was identified and arrested. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tiger Shroff announces new single 'Vande Mataram' as 'tribute to India'
About 100,000 green cards at risk of going to waste this year; resentment among Indian professionals
Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party
Encounter breaks out in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests