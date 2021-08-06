STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kadamakkudy tourism project set to take wings

The much-awaited tourism project for a comprehensive development of the Kadamakkudy islands is set to be a reality.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kadamakkudy island

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited tourism project for a comprehensive development of the Kadamakkudy islands is set to be a reality. The project, titled Island Living Museum, will be carried out by conserving the environmental specialties of the islands and will be implemented in five years. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will officially announce the project on August 14. 

The plan is to implement the Rs 1-crore project in three phases, finishing by 2026. The cost-efficient project mainly aims at presenting the beautiful islands and the society there as a natural living museum. According to its proponents, the tourism project will be highly beneficial to the islanders and the tourists alike. To be implemented with the help of the tourism department, it will serve as the right platform for the local residents to market and sell pokkali rice, shrimps, fish varieties and ducks to visitors.

The pokkali fields, shrimp fields and fishing nets will naturally be a part of the living tourism project. Facilities will be put in place for visitors to watch the migratory birds coming to the islands every year. There will be dedicated spots to watch sunrise and sunset. Visitors will also be able to experience live fishing and buy fish from the farmers. Besides boating, a floating restaurant made using country boats, galleries showcasing the art-works of children of the islands, and home stays will be a part of the project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadamakkudy 
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp