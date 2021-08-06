Kadamakkudy tourism project set to take wings

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited tourism project for a comprehensive development of the Kadamakkudy islands is set to be a reality. The project, titled Island Living Museum, will be carried out by conserving the environmental specialties of the islands and will be implemented in five years. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will officially announce the project on August 14.

The plan is to implement the Rs 1-crore project in three phases, finishing by 2026. The cost-efficient project mainly aims at presenting the beautiful islands and the society there as a natural living museum. According to its proponents, the tourism project will be highly beneficial to the islanders and the tourists alike. To be implemented with the help of the tourism department, it will serve as the right platform for the local residents to market and sell pokkali rice, shrimps, fish varieties and ducks to visitors.

The pokkali fields, shrimp fields and fishing nets will naturally be a part of the living tourism project. Facilities will be put in place for visitors to watch the migratory birds coming to the islands every year. There will be dedicated spots to watch sunrise and sunset. Visitors will also be able to experience live fishing and buy fish from the farmers. Besides boating, a floating restaurant made using country boats, galleries showcasing the art-works of children of the islands, and home stays will be a part of the project.