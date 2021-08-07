STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayurveda doctor found dead in his clinic at Thevara

An ayurveda doctor was found dead in his clinic at Thevara on Friday morning.  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An ayurveda doctor was found dead in his clinic at Thevara on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dr B Ajith Kumar, 53. The police said the incident came to light after the staff of the Vedanilayam Ayurveda Medicine Clinic at Perumanoor, Thevara, who had arrived at the clinic for their shift around 11am, noticed his body lying on the bed in his room attached to the clinic. 

A police team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station completed the inquest proceedings and shifted the body to the Government General Hospital. The police said the cause of death could be ascertained only after the postmortem. 

Ajith Kumar had been running the clinic from 1997 after graduating from the Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by wife Preetha and daughters Abhirami and Maheswari. He hailed from Muthukulam in Alappuzha district.

