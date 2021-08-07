Malayali women make first move for marriage: Survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 50 per cent of registered women made the first move by sending out notifications to men whose profiles matched their preferences, shows a research conducted by KeralaMatrimony. The women do so within seven days of registration. Around 60 per cent of men made the first move during the same time, the study shows.

In line with the national trend, young Malayalam-speaking people are taking marriage decisions into their own hands, as about 70 per cent of the matrimony profiles were created by the individuals themselves, the study reveals.

Only 22 per cent of profiles were created by parents and other relatives.“Our study reveals that Malayali women are progressive and are taking the marriage decision into their hands,” said Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer of the portal.