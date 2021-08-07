STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many hues of Rue

This week, we catch up with members of Malayali-bred alternative rock suit Fish In The Sink and their latest offering Rue

Published: 07th August 2021 06:33 AM

By LIKHITHA PRASANNA 
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the four-piece alternative rock band Fish In The Sink, their origin story is nothing less than serendipity. “Back then, we were known as Toddy Waters, a band formed around Loyola College, Chennai. The founding members had a few differences in opinion and we were on the lookout for a new vocalist,” remembers bass guitarist Sai Sanjit. To discuss the future of the band they went to a Malayali restaurant in Egmore, and that is where they quite unexpectedly ran into Riju Andrews Jacob, the frontman and lead vocalist of Fish In The Sink.

After drummer Paul Varghese came on board, Fish In The Sink was ready to be born almost three years ago. “That is yet another tale of coincidence. Back when we were living a bachelor life in Chennai, we had a clogged up sink in our kitchen. Instead of unclogging it, our friend brought a fish and let it live in it. We literally had a fish in the sink!” quips Riju Andrews over the phone.

For their latest release Rue, Riju Andrews has penned down powerful lyrics and delivered them in his unique voice enceinte with emotions. The guitar, bass and drums come together to beautifully balance out its premise, making the ensemble one of the most technically precise sounds to emerge from the South recently. “A lot of the credit goes to our guitarist Sujith Valiyaveetil, who is also a founding member. He is never looking at forcing a guitar solo, instead, he banks on the totality of the band and making it sound better - be it a live performance or recording,” says Sai.

Rue, originally made for a short film, was meant to be the background score for a gang war erupting, releasing chaos. Even without this context, it is quite haunting. Riju Andrews, who comes from a church choir background can strike a chord with your train of thought with his voice. “The journey of the song from where it began to now is quite satisfying. There’s a certain kind of energy when you work with your favourite people and that has helped us shape our sound,” says Paul.

The track was released by Rex Vijayan, lead guitarist of Avial. “Listening to Avial was a turning point in my life as an artist and singer. That is when I realised what kind of music I want to make,” Riju Andrews says. “It was refreshing to hear Rue. The song has an uncanny, lively, energy that can consume any space you are in - your home or car,” says Rex.

The band is currently rounding up a concept album that revolves around colours. “It equates emotions with colours. Nothing in this world is in black and white, and real-life happens between the shades. We will be exploring this concept in detail,” says Riju. Fish In The Sink’s members, now shattered across the country from Chennai to Delhi, love coming together to work on their compositions despite the pandemic.
Spotify: Fish In The Sink

