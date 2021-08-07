STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private buses go hi-tech, to use electronic ticketing system

The days of paying coins or cash for a ticket on your local private bus will soon be over.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mathews Cherian’s bus installed with the new ticketing system

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The days of paying coins or cash for a ticket on your local private bus will soon be over. Now, a majority of the bus owners have decided to implement electronic ticketing machines in their vehicles. 
Once the machines are in place, the passengers have to just swipe their debit, credit or any other types of cards to pay the fare. The first buses with the system will begin service from September 1. Around 12,500 buses will be installed with the system. 

According to Mathews Cherian, state general secretary, Public Bus Operator’s Unity, the technology and the machines are being provided by a startup called Xkern based at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. 

“I have 15 buses that conduct services. Once this new technology gets in place, the entire ticketing system will get revolutionised. It is a very passenger-friendly tech,” said Mathews who has signed an agreement with the startup.  Unlike the systems that accept only one type of card, the ones developed by the startup accepts all cards. “Hence, the passengers won’t be burdened with the task of getting the cards recharged,” said Praveen E, chief business officer, xKern.

 He said, the owners also will be reaping a lot of benefits from the system. “They will be able to earn additional revenue. It will be Rs 3,000 initially. However, after every three-month cycle of billing, they will get Rs 500 on the revenue up to 10,000 after the test period of one month,” said Praveen.
According to him, the company will be fitting the machines and also the android display for free. 
“The company will be getting revenue from the ads that will be displayed inside the buses. We have already signed up 47 leading brands. This part of the business is being handled by our marketing department,” said Praveen.

According to Mathews, the ticketing machines will also display the total number of people that took the ticket for the approaching stop. “Details of the booked tickets will be updated on the ETM for the conductor. Also, tickets purchased outside the bus can be verified with the machine. Updates on ticketing and location will take place in real-time and will be available to the owner,” he added.
Praveen said, three ticket rolls per day will be provided free of cost while additional ones will cost as low as Rs 5 + GST. 

“The passengers too will be benefitted. They will get ETA predictions on bus stations, traffic conditions on the route. The reduced amount of user interaction required for ticketing with intelligent place suggestions for source and destinations makes it a very useful system,” he said adding already agreements have been signed to install the machines in around 6,000 buses in the state. 

Benefits for owners
Software to access data on buses, employees and sales
Access trip history and collection reports for up to any date
Track employee attendance 
Access location history of vehicles with date and time on a map
Benefits for passengers
More sops for passengers
An Android infotainment system that will display
Up to date news on display
Route map and upcoming bus stop on-screen
 Movie trailers and entertainment content inside the bus
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private buses hi-tech
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp