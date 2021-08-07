Scholarship for children of handloom weavers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To commemorate National Handloom Day that falls on August 7, Save The Loom has announced a new educational scholarship programme in memory of the late justice K K Usha to encourage children of artisans to continue the family tradition of weaving.

Beginning this year, the organisation is inviting applications from students who got admission in any national and government-recognised fashion, design and technology institutes that offer programmes in textiles and weaving. The scholarships will be awarded to children of weavers and allied workers for the entire duration of their graduation or master’s programme. Save The Loom will also offer mentorship and job opportunities to the students.

The organisation will also honour students with A+ grades in Class X, and Class XII exams for the academic year 2020-21, with a cash prize and certificate in Chendamangalam.

“The last few decades have seen a steep decline in the number of weavers in the state. With this scholarship, we hope to help revive the sector,” said Ramesh Menon, founder of Save The Loom.