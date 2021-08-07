STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Vandalism accused mentally unsound’

Days after an ATM installed at Chittoor Road was vandalised with no money reported stolen, the police finally nabbed the accused in the case, only to find that he is mentally unsound.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:44 AM

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Days after an ATM installed at Chittoor Road was vandalised with no money reported stolen, the police finally nabbed the accused in the case, only to find that he is mentally unsound. The probe team is now trying to locate the family of the accused, identified as Sree Ganesh, who reportedly arrived from Coimbatore a few months ago and had been wandering the streets of Kochi ever since. 

It was a few days ago that the Central Police Station in the city received an alert that an ATM at Chittoor Road was attacked and robbed. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the machine’s monitor and keyboards were destroyed. “A waste basket kept inside the room was also dumped in front of the ATM counter. But no money was reported stolen, which we found odd. We later identified a person from the CCTV footage, based on which the police began a search in the city. Finally, the team spotted the suspect who was staning on the verandah of a shop,” said Station House Officer S Vijayashankar.

“While interrogating the suspect after taking him into custody, we figured that the person had psychological issues and so we took him to a psychologist. He was later admitted to the mental health ward of the government medical college hospital,” the officer said, adding that efforts to contact his family members in Tamil Nadu were under way.

