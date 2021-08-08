Free legal aid panel formed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Lawyers’ Congress has decided to provide free legal aid to the victims and legal heirs of those who had been killed in police custody and alleged fake encounters that happened during the first Pinarayi government’s tenure. A free legal aid committee has been constituted in all districts, Adv T Asaf Ali, president, Indian Lawyers Congress (ILC), has said.

The ILC stated that though seven custodial deaths happened in Pinarayi’s first term, a probe by a judicial commission was ordered in only one case. The government has given `45 lakh compensation to the legal heirs of Raj Kumar, the victim in the Idukki custodial murder case. The ILC urged the government to order a judicial probe in other cases and to grant compensation to the family. For details, contact 9447234476..

AWARENESS PROGRAMME HELD

Kochi: As part of Bone and Joint Week observance, the Cochin Orthopaedic Society conducted an online seminar for school students on road safety awareness and basic life support. Orthopaedic Society president Dr K C Mathew ( SNIMS, North Paravoor), secretary Dr Sujit Jos ( MOSC Hospital, Kolenchery), Dr Chandrababu K K (AIMS, Kochi), Dr Alex Jacob (Medical Trust, Kochi) and Dr Jiss Joseph Panakkal, (EMC, Kochi) spoke.