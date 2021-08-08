STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi police up vigil on chain snatchers

We have been able to nab the accused in the first two cases and the accused in the third one will also be nabbed.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recently, an old woman became victim of bike-borne chain snatchers at Tripunithura as she was walking on a by-lane road. Police said CCTV visuals showed the accused following the woman for some time before snatching the chain and fleeing the spot. Back-to-back incidents of chain snatching have forced the city police to up vigil by devising special schemes for monitoring. They have also exhorted people to stay alert while on roads.

“Three chain snatching incidents have been reported in the city in the last few months and the one reported in Tripunithura is the latest. We have been able to nab the accused in the first two cases and the accused in the third one will also be nabbed. We have upped vigil to prevent such incidents,” said City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.  

Police officers said that as part of stepping up monitoring, special squads have been deployed in mufti to keep an eye on two-wheeler riders and teams will also be conducting two-wheeler checks randomly at different spots in the city.   Police fear that pandemic-induced economic crisis will trigger more chain snatching incidents and want  public to stay alert to prevent such incidents. 

“Chain snatchers generally target middle-aged and elderly women wearing heavy gold jewellery as young generation nowadays avoids gold jewellery. People are requested not to flaunt their gold jewellery in public and should be careful while walking on the road at early hours in the morning. Chain snatching incidents are taking place on arterial roads that are easily connected to highways and main roads,” said another senior police officer. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp