STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nellikuzhi murder: Two Bihar natives who helped stalker get pistol arrested

According to the police, Rakhil bought the gun for Rs 35,000.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the mystery that loomed over the procurement of a pistol which was used by the stalker to shoot a dental student of Nellikuzhi Indira Gandhi College last week, the police have arrested two Bihar natives who helped the stalker to get the pistol. Sonu Kumar, 21, a resident of Munger district, the hub of illegal gun making, and Maneesh Kumar Varma, 23, a resident of Buxar were arrested by the five-member special investigation team with the help of Bihar police.

“Maneesh Kumar was the agent who connected Rakhil to Sonu Kumar. Later, Sonu arranged the country-made pistol to Rakhil. We are collecting all pieces of evidence and taking steps to complete the procedures, “ said K Karthik, district police chief, Ernakulam (Rural).

According to the police, Rakhil bought the gun for Rs 35,000. It is learned that he also received training to use the pistol. Though the police could trace the duo based on information provided by Rakhil’s friend, it was not an easy task to arrest them. It is learned that the duo fired at the police officers when they were about to be caught.

It was on July 30 that 32-year-old Rakhil, a Kannur resident, shot 24-year-old Manasa P V, a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at Indira Gandhi College, in a house at Nellikuzhi after she allegedly declined his proposal. A ballistic examination of the pistol had found it was a country-made 7.62 mm pistol. Following this, the police deployed a five-member team to find the source of the gun. Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the role of other persons in the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellikuzhi murder
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp