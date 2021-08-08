Nellikuzhi murder: Two Bihar natives who helped stalker get pistol arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the mystery that loomed over the procurement of a pistol which was used by the stalker to shoot a dental student of Nellikuzhi Indira Gandhi College last week, the police have arrested two Bihar natives who helped the stalker to get the pistol. Sonu Kumar, 21, a resident of Munger district, the hub of illegal gun making, and Maneesh Kumar Varma, 23, a resident of Buxar were arrested by the five-member special investigation team with the help of Bihar police.

“Maneesh Kumar was the agent who connected Rakhil to Sonu Kumar. Later, Sonu arranged the country-made pistol to Rakhil. We are collecting all pieces of evidence and taking steps to complete the procedures, “ said K Karthik, district police chief, Ernakulam (Rural).

According to the police, Rakhil bought the gun for Rs 35,000. It is learned that he also received training to use the pistol. Though the police could trace the duo based on information provided by Rakhil’s friend, it was not an easy task to arrest them. It is learned that the duo fired at the police officers when they were about to be caught.

It was on July 30 that 32-year-old Rakhil, a Kannur resident, shot 24-year-old Manasa P V, a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at Indira Gandhi College, in a house at Nellikuzhi after she allegedly declined his proposal. A ballistic examination of the pistol had found it was a country-made 7.62 mm pistol. Following this, the police deployed a five-member team to find the source of the gun. Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the role of other persons in the crime.