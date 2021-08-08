STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No soft approach towards Left government: VD Satheeesan

Refuting allegations of soft approach towards the LDF government, Opposition leader V D Satheeesan said that the UDF has succeeded in cornering the government in the assembly.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:51 AM

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan addressing the media  in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting allegations of soft approach towards the LDF government, Opposition leader VD Satheeesan said that the UDF has succeeded in cornering the government in the assembly. “We have decided to avoid resorting to vandalism in the name of protest. The Opposition has cornered the government in issues like Covid deaths, Muttil tree felling case, Karipur gold smuggling and the understanding between CPM and BJP. We are protesting in a democratic way and all 41 UDF members are working as a team,” he said.

Satheesan said the government is handling the Covid situation as a law and order issue by using the police to slap fine on people who are struggling due to job loss. The government should stop this cruelty and provide a compensation of Rs 10,000 each to families in distress.

This will revitalise the economy and improve the state’s revenue. As many as 57 per cent of the population has not received the first dose of vaccine and the government is forcing them to conduct RT-PCR test each time they venture out.

A youth employed in a shop will have to spend `5,000 per month on Covid test as per the government guidelines, he said. Satheesan said the reconstitution of Congress state unit will be completed before Onam.

The proposal to avoid jumbo committee and to build the party from the grassroots level has been accepted by the political affairs committee and the list will be submitted to the central leadership within a week, he said.

Comments

