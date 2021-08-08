NPOL inks three pacts with Keltron

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the defence laboratory under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), signed three licensing agreements for transfer of technology with state-owned public sector undertaking Keltron in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday.

The systems for which technology was transferred include Ushus, a simulator for training naval personnel in the operation and maintenance of the submarine sonar suite, Uwacs Triton, an underwater communication system for ships and submarines, and Advanced Indigenous Distress Sonar System for submarines. All the three systems were designed by NPOL, and realised in association with Keltron as the development partner. The documents were handed over by NPOL director S Vijayan Pillai to Keltron chairman and managing director N Narayana Murthy. The minister appreciated the efforts made by NPOL in strengthening defence facilities.