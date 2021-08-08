Rajagiri Cancer Centre promises precise treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri Cancer Centre, a comprehensive cancer centre, was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday in an event held at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva. The Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in cancer diagnostics and treatment supported by internationally trained oncologists enabling patients to receive swift and precise treatment.

Departments including Preventive, Radiation, Medical, Surgical Oncology, Clinical Hematology, Hemato-Oncology, and Palliative Care will be functioning at the centre. The Centre has the latest Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator for radiotherapy which is capable to offer a more targeted and precise approach to cancer, minimising damage to healthy tissues resulting in fewer complications and cuts down the treatment time significantly when compared to the conventional modes of radiation therapy.

A 25-bed day care ward has been set up under Medical Oncology division to provide Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy for patients. “The diagnostic facilities supported by clinical pathology, biochemistry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and molecular oncology supports the clinicians in early diagnosis and providing precise treatment for patients,” said the hospital authorities.