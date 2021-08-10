40-year-old found running naked in CCTV visuals just before death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mystery has deepened in the incident in which the body of a 40-year-old man was found near a canal at Irumpanam in Tripunithura. His family members are clueless how he reached Irumpanam and why he was running naked, as seen in CCTV visuals collected by the police. The deceased was identified as Manoj, 40, of Moorkannattu, Chithra Nagar, Thekkumbhagam, Tripunithura.

“He was at home till 7.30pm on Thursday. He left home wearing a T-shirt and a ‘mundu’. As he failed to return at night, we approached the police station with a man missing complaint on Friday morning,” said his older brother Babu M S.He said his brother never mentioned about any connections he had in Irumpanam.

“Also, the police are saying that there are CCTV visuals which show him running naked on the road. He had some drinking issues but had stopped drinking a few days before his death,” Babu said.

The police said the doctor who conducted the postmortem could not find any specific reason for his death. Though the examination found a few blocks in the arteries to his heart, it could not confirm whether he died of cardiac arrest, said an officer.“We are now waiting for the chemical analysis report to ascertain the cause of death,” said Hill Palace Sub Inspector Anila K.

The police are also analysing the bruise marks on his body and head, which they suspect are from a fall to the ground.“The body was found with blood oozing from nose and mouth. According to doctors, it is a normal phenomenon after death,” said a police officer.

The course of the investigation will be decided based on the chemical analysis report, the officer added.

“We have collected CCTV visuals which show him running nude on the road. Preliminary assessment reveals he had some withdrawal symptoms,” the officer said. Babu said his brother never created any issue though he used to drink regularly. He said they could not confirm whether Manoj walked nearly five kilometres to reach Irumpanam on Thursday night, as reported by a few people.