Butterfinger series back with new adventure

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Khyrunnisa A is all set to entertain her readers with her new book Smash it, Butterfingers! The seventh in the Butterfingers series by the popular children’s book author is layered with all its usual elements like humour, mystery and sports. The Butterfingers aka Amar Kishen and his friends of Green Park School are set out on a new hilarious adventure where he unfolds mystery and superstitions. “Nowadays, all our children have to undergo virtual education. They are always secluded inside the houses with no outdoor activities. I feel that reading and playing outdoors will render better mental and physical health for children. With this book, I have tried to bring joy to my little readers’ faces and offer them respite from their hectic academic classes,” says Khyrunnisa.

The author reveals more on why badminton became a huge part of the plot. “I used to play the game with my friends. In order to convey more witty incidents on the plot, I did good research on the technical details of the game too. And, P V Sindhu, who also finds many mentions in the book, won a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics, a good coincidence,“ she quips.

The cover of young children playing a game of badminton on the court is the main incident that unfolds the puzzles in the book. The book exposes the superstitions still prevailing in our society, including our fear of the number 13. “I am telling the stories behind superstitions like why 13 considered unlucky. If you use your reasons, one could realise the meaning behind these superstitions,” she says.

“Salt used to be very expensive in old times so when you spill it in those days they used to call it bad luck. However, even now spilling salt is believed as bad luck. I wanted to comment on these small superstitions with humour. I want people to get rid of these beliefs,” the author adds. To stress her point, Khyrunnisa has set the online launch for August 13.

Apart from portraying a roller coaster of funny elements in Amar’s life, Khyrunnisa has also cleverly installed some rich vocabulary for her young readers. The words ‘borborygmi’ meaning rumbling of the stomach when felt hunger and ‘Ichiban’, a Japanese word meaning first are a few to be quoted. “Unconsciously they will learn a new word thus will improve their language too,” she says.