Deal with KSINC will land corp in debt: Oppn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader in the corporation Antony Kureethara alleged that the Ro-Ro (Roll-on, Roll-off) service operators, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation(KSINC) and corporation will incur unnecessary debt to the tune of several crore due to their collusion.

In April 2018, the corporation and KSINC made an agreement under which KSINC will bear the daily maintenance cost and the corporation will have to carry out the dry dock repair only once in three years.

However, the corporation is willing to pay KSINC Rs 87,57,599.72 for routine repairs.

“Though the 2018 agreement stipulates a joint account for the income and expenditure of the Ro-Ro service, no action has been taken so far. There is no information available regarding the operation of Ro-Ro services,” said Antony.