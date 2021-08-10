STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dirty water, muddy issue: Operation Breakthrough fails in Kochi

After she read the news about Operation Breakthrough and pre-monsoon cleaning in the city, Saradha Sreenivasan, 64, from Kaloor, thought she would not be suffering this time.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogged KSRTC bus station in Ernakulam after a heavy rainfall | arun angela

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the tall claims made by the authorities to end waterlogging, Kochi got inundated last week. Residents allege schemes like Operation Breakthrough have become a mere eyewash. It’s time authorities fast-track the canal renovation work without delay

After she read the news about Operation Breakthrough and pre-monsoon cleaning in the city, Saradha Sreenivasan, 64, from Kaloor, thought she would not be suffering this time. But the ordeal was almost the same as that of the last three years as water gushed into her house premises last week.“We were lucky that stinking water didn’t entered our house.

But it was a reality check for us. We expected a hassle-free monsoon following the cleaning of canals and drainage. But it seems all those were not enough,” she said. The heart of the city and several low-lying areas got inundated. MG Road, Banerji Road, Thammanam-Pulleppady Road, KSRTC bus station, Panampilly Nagar, Judges Avenue, Changampuzha Park,Pottakuzhy-Mamangalam Road, Stadium Link Road, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, all were inundated for hours.

Houses of many residents were filled with slushy water while many two-wheelers who ventured into the city also got stuck on the road.

“It’s nothing but negligence on the part of the authorities to let the situation remain like this after so much of public outrage in the last few years. Kochi needs a comprehensive plan on the lines of the Operation Anantha project which helped reduce waterlogging in Thiruvananthapuram to an extent. Along with renovating the existing drainage, all encroachments in city canals should be removed and widened as per revenue documents. Unless we take tough measures, there is no point in discussing the issue any further,” said Arjun P K, a techie hailing from Pottakuzhy.

Corporation officials are of the view that the severity of flooding awas mitigated due to the pre-monsoon cleaning.“Unlike the previous years, we started the cleaning works in March and managed to cover all divisions in the corporation limit. Still, some areas continue to be bottlenecks and hinder the free flow of water into the canals. That will be rectified scientifically in a phased manner. Until then, we will utilise the service of fire and rescue officials to clear flooding issues in critical areas by using electrical pumps. We have repaired the pumps near Mullassery Canal and will closely monitor the waterlogging issues in the coming weeks,” said Kochi Corporation Works Committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon.

She said the maintenance of drainage is not a one-time exercise. “The drainage cleaning has been a continuous process since March. Instead of conducting seasonal cleaning work for the sake of doing it, we hope the change in approach will fetch us better results. Instead of dumping the slush and other garbage removed from the drainage on the roadside, we kept shifting them to the Brahmapuram treatment plant,” she said.

Corp to take up canal report
The corporation is looking into the detailed report on encroachment on canals.“The officials gave us a detailed presentation in the previous council. We are conducting division-level discussions with various stakeholders to get their suggestions. We’ll prepare a comprehensive plan to revive the canals. The councillors and irrigation department officials will jointly inspect the sites in the coming months,” said Sunitha.

Earlier, the minor irrigation department organised a field survey of 26 canals in the city and found encroachments on all canals. The department has decided to take up the maintenance of all city canals with the local bodies and ensure regular cleaning of the slit.

As per the report, a total of seven bridges across the Thevara-Perandoor canal will have to be demolished to ensure the free flow of water. Besides, more than 1,000 outlets of toilets from homes and establishments are opened to the canal. Sewage treatment plants need to be constructed in each area to address the issue. In addition, sediments accumulated in several areas will also be cleared.

SEWAGE PLANTS FOR KOCHI
Close on the heels of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project, the Kerala Water Authority (WA) is coming up with two sewage treatment plants at Aluva and Elamkulam to treat the huge quantity of waste generated in households in the city limits.

While the Elamkulam plant will have a capacity of treating 25 million litres per day (MLD), Aluva will treat 7 MLD waste. The Aluva plant will come up in the area where the Aluva market is located. The market will be shifted to a new location. Elamkulam plant will be constructed near the existing dysfunctional plant owned by the KWA. As per the district sewage action plan report, Ernakulam generates 357 million litres of sewage waste daily, of which 147 MLD are from Kochi Corporation limits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Rainfall
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp