Dirty water, muddy issue: Operation Breakthrough fails in Kochi

KOCHI: Despite the tall claims made by the authorities to end waterlogging, Kochi got inundated last week. Residents allege schemes like Operation Breakthrough have become a mere eyewash. It’s time authorities fast-track the canal renovation work without delay

After she read the news about Operation Breakthrough and pre-monsoon cleaning in the city, Saradha Sreenivasan, 64, from Kaloor, thought she would not be suffering this time. But the ordeal was almost the same as that of the last three years as water gushed into her house premises last week.“We were lucky that stinking water didn’t entered our house.

But it was a reality check for us. We expected a hassle-free monsoon following the cleaning of canals and drainage. But it seems all those were not enough,” she said. The heart of the city and several low-lying areas got inundated. MG Road, Banerji Road, Thammanam-Pulleppady Road, KSRTC bus station, Panampilly Nagar, Judges Avenue, Changampuzha Park,Pottakuzhy-Mamangalam Road, Stadium Link Road, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, all were inundated for hours.

Houses of many residents were filled with slushy water while many two-wheelers who ventured into the city also got stuck on the road.

“It’s nothing but negligence on the part of the authorities to let the situation remain like this after so much of public outrage in the last few years. Kochi needs a comprehensive plan on the lines of the Operation Anantha project which helped reduce waterlogging in Thiruvananthapuram to an extent. Along with renovating the existing drainage, all encroachments in city canals should be removed and widened as per revenue documents. Unless we take tough measures, there is no point in discussing the issue any further,” said Arjun P K, a techie hailing from Pottakuzhy.

Corporation officials are of the view that the severity of flooding awas mitigated due to the pre-monsoon cleaning.“Unlike the previous years, we started the cleaning works in March and managed to cover all divisions in the corporation limit. Still, some areas continue to be bottlenecks and hinder the free flow of water into the canals. That will be rectified scientifically in a phased manner. Until then, we will utilise the service of fire and rescue officials to clear flooding issues in critical areas by using electrical pumps. We have repaired the pumps near Mullassery Canal and will closely monitor the waterlogging issues in the coming weeks,” said Kochi Corporation Works Committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon.

She said the maintenance of drainage is not a one-time exercise. “The drainage cleaning has been a continuous process since March. Instead of conducting seasonal cleaning work for the sake of doing it, we hope the change in approach will fetch us better results. Instead of dumping the slush and other garbage removed from the drainage on the roadside, we kept shifting them to the Brahmapuram treatment plant,” she said.

Corp to take up canal report

The corporation is looking into the detailed report on encroachment on canals.“The officials gave us a detailed presentation in the previous council. We are conducting division-level discussions with various stakeholders to get their suggestions. We’ll prepare a comprehensive plan to revive the canals. The councillors and irrigation department officials will jointly inspect the sites in the coming months,” said Sunitha.

Earlier, the minor irrigation department organised a field survey of 26 canals in the city and found encroachments on all canals. The department has decided to take up the maintenance of all city canals with the local bodies and ensure regular cleaning of the slit.

As per the report, a total of seven bridges across the Thevara-Perandoor canal will have to be demolished to ensure the free flow of water. Besides, more than 1,000 outlets of toilets from homes and establishments are opened to the canal. Sewage treatment plants need to be constructed in each area to address the issue. In addition, sediments accumulated in several areas will also be cleared.

SEWAGE PLANTS FOR KOCHI

Close on the heels of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project, the Kerala Water Authority (WA) is coming up with two sewage treatment plants at Aluva and Elamkulam to treat the huge quantity of waste generated in households in the city limits.

While the Elamkulam plant will have a capacity of treating 25 million litres per day (MLD), Aluva will treat 7 MLD waste. The Aluva plant will come up in the area where the Aluva market is located. The market will be shifted to a new location. Elamkulam plant will be constructed near the existing dysfunctional plant owned by the KWA. As per the district sewage action plan report, Ernakulam generates 357 million litres of sewage waste daily, of which 147 MLD are from Kochi Corporation limits.