Missed call facility for new Indane connection

Published: 10th August 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Oil has extended its missed call facilities to avail new LPG connections to all domestic customers. The service can be used by both existing and prospective customers across the country. 
The missed call facility for refill booking and new connections in select markets was launched in January 2021. 

Launching the initiative for customers across the country, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “We have been offering novel facilities for Indane customers by leveraging technology.  I am confident the missed call facility will make LPG easily accessible to consumers.” On the day of the launch, the chairman also inaugurated the facility to provide Double Bottle Connection (DBC) at the customer’s doorstep. 

Under this initiative, delivery personnel will offer existing Single Bottle Connection (SBC) customers the option to convert to a DBC (Double Bottle Connection). Interested customers can choose a 5 kg cylinder as backup instead of the regular 14.2kg cylinder. To avail a new connection people can give a  missed call to 8454955555

