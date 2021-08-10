New customs commissioner takes charge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajendra Kumar assumed charge as Commissioner of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Kerala, on Monday. An IRS officer of 1994 batch, the 54-year-old Delhi native was working with GST Intelligence Unit, Jaipur, before moving to Kochi.

The previous commissioner was transferred to GST unit in Mumbai. Now, Rajendra Prasad will be carrying out adjudication procedures in the sensational gold smuggling cases, including the Thiruvananthapuram case in which gold was smuggled through diplomatic channel.