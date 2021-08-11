Two arrested for selling drugs under cover of tattooing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police on Tuesday busted a drug supply gang and recovered 20 gm of MDMA and 49 LSD stamps from them in a joint operation with District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) squad.

The arrested persons are Emmanuel, 24, a professional tattoo artist who ran the sale of synthetic drugs under the cover of his profession, and Binu Thomas, who runs a mobile phone shop at GCDA Complex in the city and provided financial assistance to procure the contraband.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said Emmanuel used to order synthetic drugs such as MDMA and LSD stamps via the dark web. The consignment arriving in Bengaluru would then be sent to Kochi via courier.