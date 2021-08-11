STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alangad eyes Onam, plans for future

Apart from that, Alangad Karshika Karmasena is producing value-added products from bananas and other vegetables. 

Published: 11th August 2021 07:12 AM

A customer buying vegetables from the weekly fair at Alangad | Photo: Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lending a helping hand to the farmers struggling due to the impact of Covid, Alangad panchayat is organising a special fair every Monday with the support of the agriculture department. Ensuring a base price for every product, the local body provides a platform for the organic farmers to come out of the loss.

“We started the initiative on August 2 to support the organic farmers who mainly produce fruits and vegetables. With many taking up agriculture during the pandemic, a surplus amount of vegetables and fruits is produced in the panchayat. We are also supporting farmers of Vattavada by sourcing their fruits,” said Sibi V G, agriculture officer, Alangad panchayat.

Apart from that, Alangad Karshika Karmasena is producing value-added products from bananas and other vegetables. “As the volume is bigger, our Karshika Karmasena is collecting A-grade bananas from farmers and producing chips and other items for the Onam sale. Coming up with other items like payasam mix is also in the pipeline,” said Sibi.

With Covid restrictions prevailing, officials are also looking to take online orders. “We plan to deliver the items  at the doorsteps of customers in the coming weeks. Alangad has many organic farmers and all of them are connected through our WhatsApp group. It ensures a steady flow of produces in line with the requirements,” said Sibi. Along with the decision to continue the Monday fairs permanently, the officials are also expanding the production.

 “We have distributed 10,000 seeds and saplings of various vegetables so far. Under the ‘Onathinu orumuram pachakari’ scheme, we have given 15,000 seeds to families that have never been into active farming. The aim is to develop a long-term self-reliant approach in vegetable production. After their daily requirements, the families can earn by selling their surplus,” she said.

The officials are planning to introduce cold storage facility with the support of Farmer’s Interest Groups (FIG) soon. “We are planning to come up with a cold storage facility with the support of FIG under the ‘Subhiksham Surakshitham’ scheme. Frozen and vacuum dried products can be stored in the facility and ensure a revenue source for farmers during off-season. FIGs will run processing units which develop value-added products from raw vegetables and fruits in future,” added Sibi.

HEAVY RAIN SINKS PLAN
Officials also said the heavy rain with wind unleashed in the panchayat has devastated their plans. The heavy wind which destroyed 122 houses in the Alangad panchayat has also ruined acres of banana farms and vegetables prepared for the Onam season.

