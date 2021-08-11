STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biking from Kalady to Thiruvananthapuram for a bridge

Public gatherings and mass agitations have taken new shapes to align with pandemic protocol and social distancing norms.

Published: 11th August 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:07 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Public gatherings and mass agitations have taken new shapes to align with pandemic protocol and social distancing norms. Close on the heels, Kalady has witnessed a cycle protest for a new bridge to solve the indefinite traffic snarls on the stretch that connects Angamaly with Perumbavoor on the MC Road.

Manoj Thottappilly, president of Okkal panchayat, which shares the major portion of the bridge with Kalady panchayat, is the brain behind the innovative move. The 44-year-old rode all the way to Thiruvananthapuram in two days along with a 15-member team of block panchayat members and youngsters and submitted a memorandum to PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas. "With the prevailing Covid situation, we decided to go for a unique way to raise our demand before the government. Almost five generations of Kalady have been bearing the brunt of the poorly-maintained narrow bridge. Extending up to five kilometres on both sides, traffic block has become a routine for natives. 

Being a person who lives on the side of MC Road, I know the hardships faced by the motorists to pass through the bridge. It's years of frustration which led us into a cycle protest," he said. The bridge has been in poor condition for a long time and many protests have been held in the area for a new bridge. "Currently, traffic police are being assisted by youngsters of Okkal to manage the traffic," he said. 

The team commenced its journey on August 1. "While 12 of us rode the bicycles, the remaining three followed us in a car. We reached Thiruvananthapuram on the second day and met the minister on the third day. We also met the other MLAs from the district. The minister has promised to support the cause," he said. 

Manoj says this is just a start. "We will organise a series of movements. Many youths have already started coming up with new protests and have recently approached Industries Minister P Rajeeve. While the new MC Road alignments are in the pipeline and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the development, everybody agrees that a new bridge will solve the issue to an extent," said Manoj.

He is hopeful that his effort will inspire many to raise the demand even louder. "It's quite easy to set up a mic and deliver a speech than put in serious efforts to show the credibility of our intent. We rode to Thiruvananthapuram despite the adverse climate. Rather than a  peripheral beautification, the public aspires for a lasting wide bridge in Kalady," he added.

