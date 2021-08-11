STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breezy comfort

Lis J Joseph’s minimalistic designs elevate the beauty and comfort of cotton fabrics and create outfits fit for any occasion

By  Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: In fashion, there is this one aspect that is valued above all else — comfort. No matter how classy the outfit is, if comfort is overlooked, the fit would lose its sheen. Kochi-based designer Lis J Joseph has been carrying forward style and comfort on the same thread since the inception of her brand Lis Designs.
The label Lis Designs concentrates on breezy and flowy outfits that blend perfectly with any occasion. Lis, who doesn’t have any background in designing, has been making waves on social media through her designs. She has become a top pick among the fashionistas of the city, in a short period.

Her Indo-western collections are famous for their minimalistic and elegant designs. Kaftans, maxi dresses, playsuits, long tunics, and other fits are designed in high-quality cotton materials. Mulmul cotton, linen, satin, organza, and muslin silk are her prefered mediums. “When it comes to material quality, I don’t make any compromises. The materials that I have chosen accentuates the flowy element of the outfits,” adds Lis. 

Her designs showcase simplicity, subtle but majestic grandeur and feminine details making them perfect for a casual outing as well as a party outfit. With sequence embellishments, laces, cotton thread designs, the works are mostly embedded on the yolk, sleeve ends, neckline and at the edges. 

More than the intricate works, the label’s focus is on the patterns. “Detailings are always given an upper hand. For engagement collections, instead of going for gaudy works, we have released outfits in organza that highlight tie and dye, and polka dot designs,” says Lis.

Lis’s designs are suitable for women of all sizes and all ages. “Our love affair with perfectly fit dresses is gradually fading. The trendy and minimally styled outfits are the new trend that has caught the eye of the youth,” says Lis.

Most of her outfits — ankle and knee-length — come in pastel and dark shades. Her dresses in halter, high, and V-neck designs are made trendy with puffy three-fourth sleeves and off-shoulders cuts.Through her new collection, the self-taught designer aims to elevate cotton to party wear. “Most people choose synthetic material over cotton for a party. Through these designs, I intend to promote quality cotton material that can provide elegance with minimalism, unlike the designs in synthetic materials,” she adds.
Instagram @designs_by_lis

