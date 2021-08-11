Council sends Onam special veggie consignment to UK

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an aim to provide an opportunity to Malayalis in the United Kingdom to celebrate Onam with thani naadan (traditional) veggies used for Ona sadya, the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Kerala, (VFPCK) has sent a special consignment to London. The vegetables and fruits that sailed to London include golden cucumber, snake guard, plantain stem, plantain flower, banana leaf, jack fruit, nendran banana, and ivy guard.

This year’s vegetables have been procured by the VFPCK directly from the self-help group farmers of Mattathur in Thrissur district, Marottichaal near Puthenvelikkara in Ernakulam, and Elamad in Kollam. The council has long term plans to market Kerala’s organic vegetables in London.