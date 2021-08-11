Flourishing with time

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the pandemic has forced the art world to take the online route, the art community still manages to thrive amid the crisis by putting exploring several new ideas. The number of people who attended Cochin Art Fair last year is a solid proof of the above statement. The 6th edition of the Cochin Art Fair curated by O Sunder is underway and will conclude on Wednesday. Sunder began the online art fair journey with the 5th edition in 2020.

“The Cochin Art Fair held last year was a portrayal of determination. Amid the unprecedented crisis the world is facing now, our art fraternity is going the extra mile to put together an art show to keep the spirits high. It is a delight to see our community thriving. Taking the pandemic into consideration, we decided to go virtual this year too,” said Sunder.

The exhibition titled,’ Profound Contemplation’ is an international online exhibition and is possibly the beginning of a future-friendly form of art exhibition. A show that will fit in the sensitive and vigilant world we inhabit now. “The walk-in-art practice and art shopping will not be practical at least for some time, considering the pandemic. In this present scenario, the world witnessed the beginning of the digital revolution and a turning point in the industrial revolution,” said Sunder.

According to him, artists from all over the world are taking part in the online exhibition.

“Some of the artists participating are Sreeja Pallam, Sanu V Ramakrishnan, Uro Erichsen from South Africa, Shekhar Kar, S Nataraj, Ajith Kumar G and Anu J Rajan,” said Sunder.