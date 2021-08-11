Local goes online

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Decades-old local stores and their quirky charm are now available online at Kerala Buys Local. From freshly- ground coffee to medicinal herbs and spices, products of small shops are available for door delivery

There are many decades-old local vendors who have become a part of the local community in every region and nooks of the state. At a time when there is cut-throat competition due to online shopping and modern stores, some vendors stick to their roots and continue as usual at the exact location where they started. Witnessing this common trait among many local stores, Geeverghese Boben Paul and Elba Geeverghese, a couple from Tripunithura, decided to help such vendors and expand their market reach. They have started an online store, Kerala Buys Local, to spread the charm of local shops.

“For the time being, we have picked five stores in total from Tripunithara that have been in the business for decades and run the same single outlet. These local vendors haven’t expanded because they are content with how things are and don’t have much awareness regarding the benefits that’d follow once they expand. When my wife and I saw these credible stores and their products that deserve to reach various locations circulating within a small radius, we launched Kerala Buys Local on social media platforms, where we display these store’s products, take orders, and deliver to them directly,” says Geeverghese, who worked as an analyst in an MNC, in the United States.

Indian sweets, freshly-ground coffee powder, spices, puja products, medicinal herbs, flowers, and vegetables are the few products that are being displayed on Kerala Buys Local. “Many shops expand into franchises with foreign products. Hence, the traditional items are not getting enough exposure,” adds Geevarghese.

Due to Covid, demand for home delivery was at its peak. Even then, these shops continued functioning without the online delivery option, thinking that situation would become better. “After associating with KBL, home-delivery has become possible, and there has been movement in sales, which otherwise would have been in the same position,” says Geeverghese.

Working process

When switched to online, the local products are getting noticed by many. The couple uploaded the store’s images with the items available on social media platforms. According to the availability, each store would get promoted in the form of advertisements and posters.

“Ads are created by my wife who is also a civil engineer. It will get circulated among various local groups. We would receive enquiries either through the contact number mentioned or through social media platforms. Checking with the store, orders would be taken, and it’ll be delivered at times by myself or through a delivery platform. There will be no delivery charge up to 10km. From request to delivery, it only takes two hours,” informs Geeverghese. For the time being, orders are not being taken from outside Ernakulam.

According to the founders, Kerala Buys Local doesn’t interfere with any of the store’s operations. Their only source of revenue is from the service charge they levy from the customers.

The vision

The idea behind Kerala Buys Local is to bring these small vendors at par with the rest of the community. “If any of these vendors transform themselves into franchises, then this initiative would become successful,” adds Geeverghese. The two-month-old venture has plans to expand its services to the local vendors in other districts as well. “There are many renowned shops which associate themselves to a specific location. Tripunithura is just the beginning. With time we expect to build a relationship with other vendors as well,” he adds.

Apart from focusing on local shops, Kerala Buys Local expects to revive the dying traditions in the state as well. “Every district is unique and has its own fading traditions. We also have plans to bring the products that are made in Kerala to the limelight. Be it handcraft or food items,” he said. Towards the end of the year, Kerala Buys Local expects to launch a mobile application.

