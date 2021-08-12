Bike ride for fame lands youth in soup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth who tried to hog social media attention by riding a modified motorcycle without wearing a helmet, mask and shirt landed in police custody after he posted the video of the ride on social media. Richal Sebastian, 19, of Cherai, was arrested by a team of Munambom police.

The police received an alert from the Cyber Cell after the video was posted on social media. Richal rode the two-wheeler on a public road flouting the laws. “The accused altered the silencer and handle of the vehicle illegally. Besides, he did not have a valid driving licence.

The bike belongs to one of his friends,” said a police officer. The two-wheeler was impounded. During interrogation, he confessed that he had done the act for the video to go viral on social media.Richal was booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and Kerala Epidemic and Diseases Ordinance. The accused was later let off on bail.