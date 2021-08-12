Green ambulance to the rescue of trees

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the pandemic, ambulances are everywhere around us. But ever heard of a tree ambulance? A group of tree lovers from Pandappilly near Muvattupuzha in the district, under Team for Rural Ecological Equilibrium, have started a unique idea — an ambulance to rescue trees. If anyone comes across a tree in danger and informs the organisation, volunteers will immediately reach there and attend to the tree.

Nalpamara Kappalkunnu in Muvattupuzha

It all started when five tree lovers started planting trees alongside the canal in Pandappilly in 2002. When waste started accumulating on the banks of the canal, a gathering inside the village decided to convert the wasteland into a breathable green space. The team planted nearly 300 shady trees on a stretch of 3km.

On its 10th anniversary, in 2012, the group was registered as a charitable society called TREE. Due to the pandemic, the team was inactive for the last two years. So, on the environmental day, they started this new initiative to preserve the existing trees. Actor Jayasurya inaugurated it. The public can contact them through WhatsApp at 9447555044 with a picture of the tree and the location.

The organisation has also created a Nakshathra Vanam in Muvattupuzha. “A four-acre land has been converted into Nakshathra Vanam with the support of the government. When we identify an abandoned space, we check with the authorities and seek their permission to clean the place and plant trees there,” said TREE coordinator Deepu Jacob.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the organisation can sponsor one tree by paying `1,000. This is for planting and maintenance of the plant for the next five years, he added.

Deepu was inspired by the garden city concept of Bengaluru, where he studied. TREE also created a space called Nalpamara Kappalkkunnu — they converted a space where waste was mounting into a ship-modelled hill. They have also created a fruit garden in Muvattupuzha. Watching their activities, some of the students from Mar Athanasius College Kothamangalam volunteered to help them.

TREE expanded its activities to the city in 2013. “Many trees were being harmed as people nail advertisements on them. The then collector and mayor supported our initiative and permitted us to plant nearly 1,000 shady trees along the Vyttila-Edappally bypass. Banyan trees had been growing on top of many buildings in the city. We uprooted them and planted them in Muvattupuzha,” he said.

Now, TREE has more than 700 members, apart from the volunteers.

A GREEN VISION

The Tree Ambulance aims to identify vacant and abandoned spaces in the city and plant shady trees, fruit trees or medicinal plants there. After planting them, they will mintain the space for five years. “Within the next five years, we are planning to convert Muvattupuzha into a garden city,” Deepu said.