Insta guide for parents to keep children safe online

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parents who find it difficult to understand the safety guidelines of Instagram can heave a sigh of relief as the social media platform has developed an exclusive ‘Parents Guide’ in Malayalam. The guide helps parents understand the changing digital landscape. It acts as a conversation starter with their children, as it provides information about tools that help keep their children safe on Instagram.

The Guide includes information on all the new safety features such as ‘DM reachability controls’, which gives creator and business accounts the control to choose who can message them on and who can add them to groups on Instagram Direct.

The guide has inputs from key organisations working actively on the rights and safety of children like Center for Social Research, CyberPeace Foundation, Aarambh India Initiative, Young Leaders for Activity Citizenship, It’s Ok To Talk and Suicide Prevention India Foundation.

“As people spend more time online, especially youngsters, it is important for parents to be well informed about the products and safety features. This understanding can help parents feel comfortable with their children using social media to showcase their creativity. This is what we’re aiming to accomplish with the Parents Guide for Instagram,” said Tara Bedi, public policy and community outreach manager for Instagram India.