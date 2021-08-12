Police suspect presence of Kuruva gang in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police suspect the Kuruva gang behind the incident in which a 21-year-old law student was attacked while preventing a robbery attempt at her house when a nomad woman tried to snatch her chain.

The incident which occurred at Muvattupuzha on Monday afternoon triggered panic among the public.

Since the woman who came to seek alms seems to be a Tamil Nadu native, the police and villagers suspect that she belongs to the Kuruva gang that had struck at various places near the Walayar border a few weeks ago.

The incident took place at a time when the police were closely monitoring the movement of migrant workers, especially from Tamil Nadu. “It was around 3.30pm on Monday that a woman came to her house seeking alms. Since the woman understood that no other members were there in the house, she tried to snatch the student’s chain. As the girl opposed the robbery bid, the woman could not succeed in the attempt. When the girl started screaming, she escaped. The woman also inflicted an injury on the girl’s neck,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, police started checking available CCTV footage in the location.

“ As per the statement given by the law student, the nomad wore a thread on her right hand. We have already started scanning the CCTV footage in the location. Since the area is located in a village, CCTVs are fewer. So far, we haven’t got any clue that the Kuruva gang is involved in this. We hope more information will be available in the coming days,” the officer added.Earlier, Kochi city police commissioner C Nagaraju had issued an alert in the city. Following this, the police have strengthened patrolling in the city.