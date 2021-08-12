STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sound of The Voice

12-year-old Janaki Easwar, a Kozhikode native settled in Melbourne, is making waves on The Voice - Australia

Published: 12th August 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: With a soulful rendition of the song ‘Lovely’ by American artist Billie Eilish, Janaki Easwar won the dais of the international music reality show, The Voice. The four celebrity judges, Australian artists Keith Urban, Jess Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and British singer Rita Ora, gave her a standing ovation, for no other reaction could reward her flawless performance. 

Janaki, born and brought up in Melbourne, is the daughter of Calicut natives Anoop Divakaran and Divya R. She is the only Indian contestant to enter Season 10 of The Voice. “I was trained in classical music under Sobha Sekhar of Kalakruthi School of Music, Melbourne. I have been working on my music skills since then and the influence of classical music is evident in all my renditions. The hymns of classical music used to come in my renditions too. I gave ‘Lovely’ a personalised touch and it was appreciated by the judges,” she says. 

Janaki performed in a Kerala traditional kasavu skirt too, upholding her Indian roots, for an impromptu performance of the classical song Maathe Malayadhwaja as per their request. For Janaki, The Voice is a platform to explore her music skills. 

“The show has many artists who are well versed in various genres of music. I want to make the best out of this opportunity by learning from them and our judges. It will also help me build a fan base which will come in handy when I release my independent works in the future,” she adds. 

Janaki started taking violin classes when she was 5. “Later I joined Jaanz International Singing Academy when I was eight to train in western vocals under the tutorage of David Jaanz, who has 30 years of experience. He gave me the confidence to apply for the audition,” she says. 

The young artist has finished writing 20 songs that she plans to compose and release in the future. She recently released her debut single Clown, which narrates the masked lives we live during the pandemic. “I started writing during the last lockdown. I posted four lines I wrote for Clown on my Instagram handle, and to my surprise, musician Allen Joy Mathew contacted me about a collaboration,” she says. Like the rest of the world, Janaki had her own set of struggles during the pandemic. “Before Covid, I used to perform several gigs. The pandemic has been a lot about exploring my writing skills,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp