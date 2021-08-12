Sound of The Voice

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With a soulful rendition of the song ‘Lovely’ by American artist Billie Eilish, Janaki Easwar won the dais of the international music reality show, The Voice. The four celebrity judges, Australian artists Keith Urban, Jess Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and British singer Rita Ora, gave her a standing ovation, for no other reaction could reward her flawless performance.

Janaki, born and brought up in Melbourne, is the daughter of Calicut natives Anoop Divakaran and Divya R. She is the only Indian contestant to enter Season 10 of The Voice. “I was trained in classical music under Sobha Sekhar of Kalakruthi School of Music, Melbourne. I have been working on my music skills since then and the influence of classical music is evident in all my renditions. The hymns of classical music used to come in my renditions too. I gave ‘Lovely’ a personalised touch and it was appreciated by the judges,” she says.

Janaki performed in a Kerala traditional kasavu skirt too, upholding her Indian roots, for an impromptu performance of the classical song Maathe Malayadhwaja as per their request. For Janaki, The Voice is a platform to explore her music skills.

“The show has many artists who are well versed in various genres of music. I want to make the best out of this opportunity by learning from them and our judges. It will also help me build a fan base which will come in handy when I release my independent works in the future,” she adds.

Janaki started taking violin classes when she was 5. “Later I joined Jaanz International Singing Academy when I was eight to train in western vocals under the tutorage of David Jaanz, who has 30 years of experience. He gave me the confidence to apply for the audition,” she says.

The young artist has finished writing 20 songs that she plans to compose and release in the future. She recently released her debut single Clown, which narrates the masked lives we live during the pandemic. “I started writing during the last lockdown. I posted four lines I wrote for Clown on my Instagram handle, and to my surprise, musician Allen Joy Mathew contacted me about a collaboration,” she says. Like the rest of the world, Janaki had her own set of struggles during the pandemic. “Before Covid, I used to perform several gigs. The pandemic has been a lot about exploring my writing skills,” she concludes.