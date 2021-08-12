Two arrested for pledging car taken on rent

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday arrested two more persons accused of pledging a car after taking it on rent. The arrested are Muhammed Ashique, 21, of Edappally, and Aswin Ramesh, 23, of Kaloor. Police had earlier arrested an Alappuzha native, Nidhin, in connection with the incident. The accused were arrested based on a complaint that they took the car — owned by Ashique of Angamaly — on rent and later pledged it to a person in Coimbatore for money.
